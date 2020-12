On Oct. 27, Melvin Rayman at 93. He is survived by wife Susan Rayman (née Schulman); daughters Beverly and Joy Rayman; and brother Jack Rayman. He was predeceased by parents Abraham and Bella Rayman and sister-in-law Annette Rayman.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.

