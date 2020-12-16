On Oct. 26, Gerald (Jerry) Sheldon Traub of Baltimore at 88. He is survived by wife Joyce Traub (née Cohen); children Laurie Traub-Canvisser (David Vesole), Freddie (Lyn) Traub and Brian (Jennifer) Traub; brother William (Vicki) Coplin; and grandchildren Matthew (Rachel) Canvisser, Michelle Canvisser, Mitchell, Kelsey, Ethan, Savannah and Skylar Traub. He was predeceased by parents Max Traub and Lillian Coplin.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.

