On Oct. 27, Ira Marc Walman of Irmo, S.C., at 76. He is survived by wife Marilynn Walman (née Kaplan); children Deborah (Steven) Berkowitz and Laura (Jason) Gardy; siblings Roz Walman Seiden and Stuart Walman; and grandchildren Asher Gardy, Sari Berkowitz, Lane Gardy, Seth Berkowitz and Harrison Berkowitz. He was predeceased by parents David and Zelda Walman.

Contributions may be sent to Chabad of Columbia, S.C., or the Veteran or Parkinson’s charity of your choice.

