On Nov. 6, Koppel Seaman of Owings Mills at 91. He is survived by wife Lenore Seaman (née Holtzman); children Kathy (Chaim) Harris, Jill (Yoav) Edelman and Ari Seaman (Stacey Murphy); brother Jerome (Hannah) Seaman; grandchildren Reuven (Shoshanna) Weisberg, Chaya (Yitzak) Sachs, Asher Harris, Yael (Binyamin) Sloviter, Noam (Zipporah) Harris and Abigail Leah Murphy-Seaman; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by brother Benjamin (Helene) Seaman and parents Ida and Ellis Seaman.

Contributions may be sent to Boys Town Jerusalem Foundation of America, 1 Penn Plaza, Suite 6250, New York, NY 10119.

