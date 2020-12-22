On Nov. 1, Martin Ronald Stark of Baltimore at 74. He is survived by brother Charles Alan (Patrice Ann) Stark and nieces Rebecca Ann Neill and Lauren Elizabeth Gauchet. He was predeceased by parents Edward Stark and Dorothy Koerber.
Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.
STARK
On Nov. 1, Martin Ronald Stark of Baltimore at 74. He is survived by brother Charles Alan (Patrice Ann) Stark and nieces Rebecca Ann Neill and Lauren Elizabeth Gauchet. He was predeceased by parents Edward Stark and Dorothy Koerber.