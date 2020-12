On Nov. 7, Suzon Weber (née Babitt) of Pikesville at 84. She is survived by husband Robert (Bob) Tennenbaum; son Clifford Kent (Marie) Weber; and granddaughters Nicole Weber and Lauren Weber. She was predeceased by husband Dr. Ralph Weber; daughter Victoria Weber; parents Florence and Dr. Aaron G. Babitt; and sister Deborah Stambler.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.

