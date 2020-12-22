On Nov. 6, Fan Westerman (née Weiner) of Harrisburg, Pa., at 93. She is survived by children Roz Westerman (Ted Thomas), Sandy Westerman (Jeff Wolfson) and Mike (Laurie) Westerman; grandchildren Ellie Thomas (Jonathan Moore), Emily Thomas (Jason Kelts), Mathew (Shayna) Wolfson, Chip (Becky) Miller and Erin (Phil) Roper; and great-grandchildren Gabriel and Sasha Moore, Mikayla and Sophia Wolfson, Michael, Brent and Steven Miller and Haley and Connor Roper. She was predeceased by husband David Westerman; parents Sadie and Max Weiner; brothers Morris, David, Harry, Abe and Sam Weiner; and sister Ethel Lopatin.

Contributions may be sent to Middleburg Humane Foundation, 5000 Cunningham Farm Drive, Marshall, VA 20115 or Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg Activities Deptartment, 4000 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112.

