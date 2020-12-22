CANDLE LIGHTING

Bolton Street Synagogue held a drive-in Chanukah candlelighting event, with Rabbi Andy Gordon and Cory Hermann leading attendees in songs and blessings.
Bolton Street Synagogue held a drive-in Chanukah candlelighting event, with Rabbi Andy Gordon and Cory Hermann leading attendees in songs and blessings.
Baltimore Jewish Times Is Here For You
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the greater Baltimore area.
CONTRIBUTE