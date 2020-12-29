On Nov. 17, Judge Richard T. Rombro of Baltimore at 91. He is survived by his sons Chuck Rombro (Pam Stone), Alan (Ashley) Rombro and Jay (Randi) Rombro; step-sons Richard (Amy) Kandel and Howard (Sarah) Kandel; brother David (Barbara) Rombro; grandchildren Joe (Joanna) Rombro, Rebecca Rombro (Nate Raleigh), Elana Rombro, Adina Rombro, Sam Rombro, Jonah Rombro, Alex Kandel (Jeyzel Ocasio), Jonathan Kandel (Audrey West), Zachary (Alexis) Kandel and Jacob (Lydia) Kandel; great-granddaughter Sophie Rombro; and daughter-in-law Robin Rombro. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Iris Rombro (née Kelman); brothers Marvin (Elma) Rombro and Morris (Ethel) Rombro; and parents Anna and Benjamin Rombro.

Contributions can be made to the Beth Tfiloh School Scholarship Fund, The Associated, MYLAW (Maryland Youth and the Law) and Israel Bonds.

