On Dec. 25, Rebbetzin Dr. Aviva Weisbord (née Weinberg) of Baltimore at 72. She is survived by her beloved husband Rabbi Beryl Weisbord; children Reb Yehuda (Yael) Weisbord, Ayala (Rabbi Pinchas) Jurkowitz, Sholom Meir “Shmop” (Lia) Weisbord, Dvora Meira (Dr. Jonathan) Ringo, Yosef Aryeh (Tzipporah) Weisbord, Noson Zvi (Aviva Rachelle) Weisbord and Feige Miryam (Reb Yaakov Akiva) Sofer; siblings Rabbi Matis Weinberg, Rabbi Simcha Weinberg, Yehudis Zwick, Miriam Feldman and Naomi Sprung; and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her cherished parents Rabbi Jacob S. Weinberg and Rebbetzin Chana Weinberg (née Ruderman).

Contributions may be made to SHEMESH, 5700 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215, or to Ner Israel Rabbinical College, Memo: Machon Avodas Levi Fund, 400 Mt. Wilson Lane, Pikesville , MD 21208.

