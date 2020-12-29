On Nov. 17, Elizabeth Weiss (née Schniztler), Holocaust survivor, at 90. She is survived by her loving husband Egon E. Weiss; sister Eva Blankenstein; daughter Diana L. (Jeffrey) Caplan; grandchildren Jared (Jillian) Caplan, Drs. Brent (Tiffany) Caplan and Brianne Caplan; great-grandchild Audrey; niece Vivian (Dr. Steven) Feinstein; and great-niece Danielle. She was predeceased by her parents Helen and Zoltan Schnitzler; sister Klara; and brother Bandi, who all perished in the Holocaust; and brother-in-law Werner Blankenstein.

Contributions may be sent to US Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024-2126.

