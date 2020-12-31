Jeffrey Rosen, Talya Knable receive awards for leadership

At a recent board meeting of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, Jeffrey Rosen, 43, and Talya Knable, 38, received the Harry Greenstein Young Leadership Award. The award recognizes a young man and woman’s commitment to and leadership at The Associated.

The two have both held leadership positions within The Associated and its agencies.

Rosen is co-managing partner of the accounting and consulting firm, Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander.

He has been involved with and benefited from being a part of the Jewish community in Baltimore his whole life, he said, having grown up in Pikesville. Since the early 2000s, he has been in leadership positions by serving on The Associated’s Young Leadership Council, including as co-chair, and as board president and board member of CHAI: Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc. He has also been involved with various Associated committees, including the real estate committee.

He learned that he had received the award in an email a few months ago, he said, and was “shocked and excited and humbled.”

“I was not expecting it,” he continued. “I hadn’t really thought too much about it or at all, but I’m gratified for having been given the award.”

Rosen belongs to Chizuk Amuno Congregation and lives by Quarry Lake with his wife, Mindy, and kids, Evan, 13, and Lexi, 11.

“I’ve been a beneficiary throughout my life, when I was just in Hebrew school, and I actually took an Israel trip when I was 15, the summer I turned 16, that was partly subsidized by The Associated,” Rosen said. “More broadly, I just feel like I’ve been blessed and feel fortunate to live in the Jewish community that we all benefit from. That drives me to give back.”

Knable is a licensed clinical professional counselor with her own practice, Talya Knable Psychotherapy. She has been involved with YLC and various Associated committees and participated in mission trips. She has also served on the boards of The Associated and the Macks Center for Jewish Education. In addition, she works as the assistant clinical director for Shalom Tikvah, a nonprofit that supports Jewish families facing mental illness.

Knable lives in Lutherville with her husband, Stephen, whose family has been involved with Chizuk Amuno for generations, and their kids, Jack, 4, and Leigh, 3.

Knable was also surprised to learn a few months ago that she had received the young leadership award.

“My involvement is based on my love for the Jewish community and wanting to give back,” she said. “I don’t know if the award itself makes a drastic difference, but obviously it’s nice to be recognized.”

