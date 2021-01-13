On Nov. 22, Dorothy Yankellow (née Frankel) originally of Boston at 87. She earned her nursing degree in 1954. She worked in various fields of nursing, eventually becoming an instructor/coordinator supervising employees within nursing homes and psychiatric hospitals. She was very involved with her place of worship, Chizuk Amuno, and performed many volunteer tasks in the office and in the gift shop. She was the proud mom of Fred (Amy) Yankellow, Sonia (Rick) Samuel and Ethan (Eileen) Yankellow and the cherished bubbie of Jake, Max, Hahna, Koby, Naomi and Aliza. She was predeceased by husband Norman N. Yankellow and parents Nathan and Madeline Frankel.

Contributions may be sent to Community Crisis Center, 725 Main St., Reisterstown, MD 21136, communitycrisiscenterinc.org.

