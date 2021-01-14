Letter to the editor: Jan. 15

Speaking of Judaica shops again

The printing of a two-page article on Judaica Gift Shops (“Judaica shops go virtual,” Dec. 4) by Eric Schucht was the second time that the Beth Tfiloh Sisterhood Judaica Gift Shop was not contacted to be included in a Jewish Times article on Judaica shops for Chanukah shopping.

Our Sisterhood Judaic Gift Shop was established over 40 years ago by two dedicated and hard-working Beth Tfiloh Sisterhood members, Elma Rombo and Evelyn Gross, both of blessed memory. They featured unique, unusual and distinctive merchandise. This kind of personal attention has continued so that our gift shop is always fully stocked with items from noted American and Israeli Jewish artists for holidays, Shabbat, b’nai mitzvah, exquisite jewelry, mezuzah cases and children’s books, games and more. Throughout the years, customers’ appreciation of our wide and exclusive inventory has been significant.

The Beth Tfiloh Sisterhood Judaica Shop is still around. Just a phone call away with one-on-one appointments during this COVID-19 pandemic can bring you a whole different and extensive display of merchandise for your holiday, simcha and gift-giving needs.

Sonia Maltinsky

Pikesville

Similar Posts: