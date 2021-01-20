On Nov. 29, Melvyn S. Highstein of Baltimore at 77. He is survived by wife Nancy Highstein (née Goldsmith); daughter Sarah (Dan) Phillips of Monroe, Ohio; grandchildren Ellie Phillips and Sophie Phillips; sisters Michele (Herb) Better and Debbie Marchinetti; sister-in-law Diane Goldsmith; nieces Allison (Brian) Habas and Laurie (Lee) Perlis; and great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents Isaac and Ruth Highstein.

Contributions may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1400 K St. NW Suite 1200, Washington D.C., 20005 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Similar Posts: