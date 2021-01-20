On Nov. 29, Harold E. Resnick of Towson at 90. He is survived by wife of 67 years Gilda Resnick (née Brodsky); children David Resnick (Cathy Klema) and Melissa Resnick (Howard Koh); brother Bernard Resnick; and grandchildren Benjamin Resnick, Melanie Resnick, Joshua Koh and Emily Koh. He was predeceased by parents Sara and Louis Resnick.

Contributions may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or Edenwald Scholarship Fund, 800 Southerly Road, Towson, MD 21286.

