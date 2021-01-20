On Nov. 29, Helene Schwartzman of Baltimore at 75. She was born in Baltimore in 1945 to Morton and Mary Schwartzman. She participated in the Chimes activities since the early 1950s and continued throughout her life, and she lived in the Chimes residence in Mt. Washington for the past 30 years. She is survived by sister Karen Schwartzman; many cousins; her Chimes family; her special friend Joel Blum; and her housemates and caregivers.

Contributions may be sent to Chimes, 4815 Seton Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215.

