On Nov. 28, Saul Offit of West Palm Beach, Fla., at 86. He is survived by wife Ann Offit (née Katz); children Howard (Fabiana Steren) Offit and Marc (Mary McAnally) Offit; brother Jerry (Marcia) Maggid; and sister-in-law Shirley Offit. Pop Pop and O of Josh, Michelle, Molly, Brady and Jenna Offit, Caroline and Annabel McAnally and stepchildren of Jordy and Melissa Levine and their children, Liam Levine, Jack Levine and Rebecca Katz. He was predeceased by wife Harryette Offit (née Caplan); brother Morton Offit; and parents Julius and Pearl Offit.

Contributions may be sent and made payable to the Jemicy School, memo: Harryette C. Offit Memorial Tutoring Program, Development Office, 11 Celadon Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, or Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208.

