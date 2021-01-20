The Macks Center for Jewish Education gave a warm Baltimore welcome in early January to its two new Shinshiniot, Zohar Shinehorn (left) and Noya Karavani (right).
COMING TO AMERICA
ByJT Staff
-
0
The Macks Center for Jewish Education gave a warm Baltimore welcome in early January to its two new Shinshiniot, Zohar Shinehorn (left) and Noya Karavani (right).
Baltimore Jewish Times Is Here For You
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the greater Baltimore area.
CONTRIBUTE