COMING TO AMERICA

By
JT Staff
-
0
(Courtesy of the Macks Center for Jewish Education)

The Macks Center for Jewish Education gave a warm Baltimore welcome in early January to its two new Shinshiniot, Zohar Shinehorn (left) and Noya Karavani (right).

Similar Posts:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here