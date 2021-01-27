On Dec. 2, Norman Subotnik of Palm Desert, Calif., at 92. He served in the Signal Corps of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return, he worked as publicity director for the Associated Jewish Charities and wrote for the Baltimore Jewish Times and the Northwest Star. He went on to take a position in the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C. In 1955, he met Rona Barke on a blind date and they wed in May, 1956. He was predeceased by brothers Myron and Leo. He is survived by children Adrienne and twins Debra and Kenneth and grandchildren Madeleine, Aaron, Sophie, Daniel, Tatiyana and Michael.

