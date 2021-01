On Dec. 4, Bernard (“Bernie”) Trieber. Father of Jerry and Neal (Cheri) Trieber; brother-in-law of Arnold (Marlene) Honkofsky; also survived by generations of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by wife Rosalind Trieber and parents Max and Celia Trieber.

Contributions may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

