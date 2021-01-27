On Nov. 30, Norman Wigutow of Baltimore at 93. He is survived by sons Warren Wigutow and Brian Wigutow; daughters-in-law Diane DeFries and Lisa Wigutow; son-in-law Greg Gann; grandchildren Jeremy Gann, Tess Gann, Phoebe DeFries, Allyson Wigutow, Lindsay Wigutow and Brooke Wigutow; step-granddaughter Marissa Caplan; and companion Joyce Keating. He was predeceased by wife Elaine Wigutow (née Greenberg); daughter Lora Gann; and parents Pauline and Aaron Wigutow.
Contributions may be sent to Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111.
WIGUTOW
On Nov. 30, Norman Wigutow of Baltimore at 93. He is survived by sons Warren Wigutow and Brian Wigutow; daughters-in-law Diane DeFries and Lisa Wigutow; son-in-law Greg Gann; grandchildren Jeremy Gann, Tess Gann, Phoebe DeFries, Allyson Wigutow, Lindsay Wigutow and Brooke Wigutow; step-granddaughter Marissa Caplan; and companion Joyce Keating. He was predeceased by wife Elaine Wigutow (née Greenberg); daughter Lora Gann; and parents Pauline and Aaron Wigutow.