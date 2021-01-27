PUTTING TOGETHER PUZZLES

By
JT Staff
-
0
(Courtesy Of Har Sinai – Oheb Shalom Religious School)

Children from Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Religious School and PJ Library designed and decorated puzzles to send to seniors at local nursing homes.

Similar Posts:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here