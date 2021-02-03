On Dec. 8, Lorraine Lessans (née Thier) of Baltimore at 95. She is survived by children M. Bruce (Ilene) Lessans and Marc Lessans; grandchildren Dr. Erin Lessans, Jodi (Jacob) Freedlander, Ryan (Megan) Lessans and Jeffrey Lessans (Meredith Yakscoe-Markle); and great-grandchildren Aidan Kaufman, Ethan Kaufman, Sydney Freedlander, Gavin Lessans, Lance Lessans and Julian Lessans. She was predeceased by husband Hilbert Lessans and parents Reba and Max Thier.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, please make checks payable to: UMMS Foundation. Gifts may be mailed with a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of Lorraine Lessans to the UMMS Foundation, 110 S. Paca St. 9th floor, Baltimore, MD 21201, or gifts can be made online atummsfoundation.org/give.

Similar Posts: