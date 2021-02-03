On Dec. 7, Ruth Neumann (née Schindler) of Towson at 92. She is survived by children Ronald Neumann and Bonnie Adachi and grandchildren Natalie and Andrew Adachi. She was predeceased by husband Harold B. Neumann. She was born in Germany in 1928 and emigrated to America with her parents in 1938 to escape Nazism. Arriving first in Canada, she and her parents moved to Boston and New York before settling in Howell, N.J. In 1949, she married Harold Neumann. She graduated from Douglass College (of Rutgers University) in New Jersey, obtained a master’s degree and taught in the Howell Elementary School system, later becoming a district-wide school supervisor.

