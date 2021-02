On Dec. 8, Gary A. Reisman of Myrtle Beach, S.C. at 67. He is survived by daughters Rachel Reisman and Patricia Reisman; brother Bruce Reisman; nephew Benjamin Reisman; and nieces Cari Reisman and Jessica Reisman. He was predeceased by parents Rica and Leonard Reisman.

Contributions may be sent to Wildlife Conservation Society, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10460.

