On Dec. 12, Morris Rosen, Holocaust survivor, of Baltimore at 98. He is survived by children Jacob Joseph Rosen (Lynne Blume Rosen) and Jesse David Rosen and grandchildren Hannah Rosen and Michael Rosen. He was predeceased by wife Miriam Rosen (née Miller) and parents Jacob and Golda Rosen.

Contributions may be sent to American Friends of Meir Panim, 88 Walton St., Suite B1, Brooklyn, NY 11206 or the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place, S.W., Washington, DC 20024.

