On Dec. 5, Dr. William “Bill” G. Rothstein of Baltimore at 83. He is survived by sister Barbara (Robert) Levine; niece and nephews Joshua (Elissa) Levine, Rachel Rosenberg and Mike (April) Levine; and great-nieces and -nephews Talia, Sasha, Jake, Todd, Jessica, Lindsey and Brooke. He was predeceased by parents Bertha and Meyer Rothstein. He is also survived by friends and colleagues. He was emeritus professor of sociology in the Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Public Health at UMBC.

Contributions may be sent to the Graduate Student Emergency Fund at UMBC. To make a gift in memory of Dr. Rothstein, please make checks payable to the UMBC Foundation and in the memo line designate the gift to the Graduate Student Emergency Fund, then mail to the UMBC Foundation, 1000 Hilltop Circle, Baltimore, MD 21250.

