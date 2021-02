On Dec. 13, Dorothy R. Sherman (née Rehr) at 91. She is survived by children Dan Sherman and Roz (Len) Rus; grandchildren Jay (Archana) Sherman, Barret Rus and Janna Rus; and great-grandchildren Maya Sherman and Dillon Sherman. She was predeceased by husband Sheldon G. Sherman; son Ron Sherman; siblings Aaron Rehr and Elaine Lipman; and parents Ida and Daniel Rehr.

Contributions may be sent to Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital, 1708 West Rogers Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209.

Similar Posts: