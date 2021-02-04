Letters to the editor: Feb. 5

Left-wing anti-Semitism is insidious

Letter writer Sidney Chernick is not alone when he focuses on occasional outrageous violent outbreaks of right-wing anti-Semitism. (“The far right is the bigger threat,” Jan. 29). What he and others ignore is the insidious violence of left-wing anti-Semitism that has enveloped American higher education and is about to devour American secondary education and primary education. This fact is described in detail by Professor Cary Nelson of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a leading expert on the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, in his widely acclaimed treatise, “Israel Denial: Anti-Zionism, Anti-Semitism & the Faculty Campaign Against the Jewish State.”

On most college campuses today, for a professor to state that he or she is a Zionist is to strike the death knell to their career. Now this same left-wing anti-Semitism is about to poison American secondary education and primary education under the pernicious guise of “ethnic studies.” In fact, “ethnic studies” either eliminates the entire experience of Jews in America or portrays every Jew who has ever lived as The Oppressor.

In the long run, to have millions and millions of impressionable students inculcated with this anti-Semitism is the greatest threat facing Jews in America today.

Richard Sherman

Margate, Fla.

Remembering Leo Bretholz

Gabi Faye says she was 11 when she learned what happened during the Holocaust (“A movie about Leo,” Jan. 22). I was about 16 when I met Leo Bretholz. He not only came to Baltimore, but he moved in with a family on Boarman Avenue across the street from my house. We met and became friends, and I am proud to say we always had a warm feeling for one another whenever we met through the years. One of his many escapes occurred when he developed an acute medical problem and was taken to a Catholic hospital. The nun saw immediately that Leo was Jewish. Not only didn’t she turn him in, she helped him to survive. In later years Leo visited his savior. Leo was an amazing man, and it was an honor to know him.

Mignon Rosenthal

Pikesville

Not accurate about Leo Bretholz

I am Leo Bretholz’s cousin (“A movie about Leo,” Jan. 22). My father, Herbie, who is mentioned in Leo’s book as a liaison between Leo and his family, was his first cousin. Gabi Faye is quoted as saying, “Leo didn’t talk about his story for a long time.” That is not true. He talked about it quite often. Leo gave talks about his story for years, starting soon after he came over here.

Marsha Himelfarb

Windsor Mills

