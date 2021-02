On Dec. 15, Mona Lee Goorevitz (née Steel) of Reisterstown at 83. She is survived by friend and companion Marty Katz and siblings Joseph R. Rubin, Frank Meyers and Sylvia Rhodes. She is also survived by many dear friends, cousins and Marty’s children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by parents Lorraine Selsky and Harold J. Steel and brother Harold Rubin.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.

