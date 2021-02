On Dec. 19, Pearl Hanin of Potomac at 99. She is survived by daughter Susan and son-in-law Dr. Lawrence Eden, son Elliott Hanin and daughter-in-law Marcia and daughter Marsha Freeberg and son-in-law David. She was Nana to Brian, Jeffrey, Adam, Fallon and Brandon. She was Gigi to seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Isadore Hanin. Our gratitude to her wonderful nurse, Sonia, for her loving care and friendship.

