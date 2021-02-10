On Dec. 16, Dr. Alan J. Kleiman of Baltimore at 67. He is survived by daughters Lauren Kleiman, Marni Rommel and Allison Pitlyuk; sons-in-law Bart Rommel and David Pitlyuk; brother Mark (Rona) Kleiman; adored grandchildren Dylan and Wyatt Rommel, Alivia and Noa Pitlyuk; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and patients. He was predeceased by wife Deborah G. Kleiman (née Glass) and parents Albert and Shirley Kleiman.

Contributions may be sent to WYPR-FM to help support The Stoop, one of his favorite pieces of Baltimore.

