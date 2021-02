On Dec. 17, Marlene Barbara “Cookie” London (née Haas) of Lutherville Timonium at 82. She is survived by her children Rona Sue London (Steve Greenspan) and Amy Ruth Marlin and grandchildren Joshua Greenspan, Matthew Greenspan and Sophia Marlin. She is blessedly reunited with her husband Mark; sister Helen Joyce; and beloved parents.

Contributions may be sent to Feeding America.

