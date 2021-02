On Dec. 20, Jay Pintzuk of Pikesville at 72. He is survived by wife Brina Pintzuk (née Bass); son Aaron Pintzuk; and many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by sister Marlene Rosenbaum and parents Julius and Sylvia Pintzuk. He was a participant in Woodstock, a lifelong Baltimore Colts fan and devoted fan of the Baltimore Ravens.

Contributions may be sent to Krieger Schechter Day School or the Maryland Food Bank.

