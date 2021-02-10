On Dec. 16, Melanie Schneidman of Pikesville at 96. She was born in Bucharest, Romania, the younger daughter of the late Simon and Anna Hirsch. She is survived by daughter Miriam Schneidman; grandson Alexander Burnett; niece Ariela Mano; brothers- and sisters-in-law Julius and Frederica Schneidman, Bianca Schneidman and Caroline and Mike Calistrat; and nieces and nephews Mark, Margie, Isabelle, Andy and Danny. She was predeceased by husband Bernard Schneidman; sister Bertha Marienberg; parents Anna and Simon Hirsch; and brother-in-law Beno Schneidman.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.

