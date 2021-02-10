On Dec. 17, Nathan Silver, U.S. Army veteran, at 92. He is survived by children Nancy (Tom) Britcher and Larry (Denise) Silver; grandchildren Stephen (Andrea) Britcher, Jared (Stephanie) Britcher, Danielle (Evan) Levine, Erica (Danny) Bloom and Samantha Silver; and great-grandchild Eli Britcher. He was predeceased by wife Lillian Silver (née Roth); sisters Shirley Weiner and Florence Goldfarb; and parents Mollie and Samuel Silver. He was a founder and 80-year member of the Baltimore Men’s Panther Club.
Contributions may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209 or the charity of your choice.