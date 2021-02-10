On Dec. 17, Nathan Silver, U.S. Army veteran, at 92. He is survived by children Nancy (Tom) Britcher and Larry (Denise) Silver; grandchildren Stephen (Andrea) Britcher, Jared (Stephanie) Britcher, Danielle (Evan) Levine, Erica (Danny) Bloom and Samantha Silver; and great-grandchild Eli Britcher. He was predeceased by wife Lillian Silver (née Roth); sisters Shirley Weiner and Florence Goldfarb; and parents Mollie and Samuel Silver. He was a founder and 80-year member of the Baltimore Men’s Panther Club.

Contributions may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209 or the charity of your choice.

Similar Posts: