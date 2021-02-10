The JCC of Greater Baltimore’s Rebecca Chinsky, senior director of Park Heights Aquatics and Recreation, encouraged JCC visitors to wear their masks.
MASK REMINDER
ByJT Staff
-
0
The JCC of Greater Baltimore’s Rebecca Chinsky, senior director of Park Heights Aquatics and Recreation, encouraged JCC visitors to wear their masks.
Baltimore Jewish Times Is Here For You
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the greater Baltimore area.
CONTRIBUTE