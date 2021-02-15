A Purim celebratory roundup

2020’s Purim celebrations were some of the last opportunities to engage as an in-person community before lockdowns and social distancing split people apart. Now, with vaccines rolling out, could this year’s Purim festivities be some of the last holidays we are forced to celebrate from a distance?

Jewish Federation of Howard County’s Purim Palooza 2021 Drive Thru

In-person and online

Feb. 21 at 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $18 per household

Take part in the Jewish Federation of Howard County’s Purim Palooza 2021 Drive Thru and experience the decorated booths of its community partners. After filling your goody bag with giveaways, get some lunch from the Char Bar food truck and pick up a hamantaschen baking kit to use back at home during a Zoom baking class at 4:30 p.m.

JCC of Greater Baltimore’s Hands on Holidays: Purim

Online

Feb. 23 at 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

The JCC of Greater Baltimore partners with the Enoch Pratt Free Library and J Around Town to bring community members Hands on Holidays: Purim. With a special focus on children through age 5, participants are encouraged to don festive holiday costumes while engaging in songs, story time and a special holiday craft. The first 20 attendees to register will receive details on a special Purim-themed craft kit for use during the program.

Beth Israel Congregation’s Virtual Purim Carnival

Online

Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

At Beth Israel Congregation’s Virtual Purim Carnival, guests will have the opportunity to win prizes while playing bingo, trivia, Pictionary and spin the Purim wheel. Expected to be particular fun for children 3 to 13.

Beth Tfiloh Congregation’s Drive-In Purim at Beth Tfiloh

In-person and live streaming

Feb. 25 at 6:40 p.m. at Beth Tfiloh Congregation

Cost: Free

Beth Tfiloh is set to have their first-ever drive-in multimedia Megillah reading. Those attending in person are encouraged to dress up their vehicle for Purim, and each car will receive a special Purim mishloach manot goody bag while having the opportunity to “#HonkAtHaman.” The drive-in is only available to Beth Tfiloh community members, though all are welcome to watch online.

Beth El Congregation of Baltimore’s Shushan Squares: A Virtual Purim Spiel

Online

Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Beth El’s Purim festivities this year will include an interactive spiel in the form of a game show, a costume contest and a raffle for lots of prizes.

Beth Shalom’s That ‘70s Purim and Megillah Reading

Online

Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Beth Shalom encourages attendees to break out their tie-dye shirts, bead necklaces and bell-bottom jeans for a 1970s-themed Megillah reading and Purim celebration, featuring music appropriate to the era.

Hinenu: The Baltimore Justice Shtiebl’s Rent Strike Sushan • Erev Purim 5781

Online

Feb. 26; services start at 6, the spiel at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Hinenu: The Baltimore Justice Shtiebl has organized a Purim spiel that pits Esther, Mordechai and the Shusan’s Jewish community against the nefarious doings of predatory landlords. Online attendees are encouraged to bring their own costumes, body glitter, hamantaschen and a beverage of choice.

Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation’s Michael Rosman Virtual Purim Circus & Magic Show

Online

Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free for HSOSC members/religious school families; $5 per family for nonmembers and nonreligious school families

Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom presents a circus and magic show for families through the original stylings of Michael Rosman, featuring juggling, comedy, circus tricks and magic.

Ohr Chadash Academy’s Purim Panoply

Online

Feb. 27 at 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $20

Ohr Chadash Academy invites parents and staff to join its Purim Panoply and engage in a trivia night while getting to know one another, with a Melave Malka dinner sent to attendees’ homes.

