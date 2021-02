On Dec. 21, Irvin Marvin Willen of Finksburg at 82. He is survived by friend Laurel (Terry) Abbott; son Howard Willen; sister Cheryl Senker; and granddaughter Melissa Gayle Willen. He was predeceased by wife Doris Ann Willen (née LeBeau) and parents Reuben and Rebecca Willen.

Contributions may be sent to American Heart Association of Greater Baltimore, 217 E Redwood St. #1100, Baltimore, MD 21201.

