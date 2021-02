On Dec. 22, Soulamith Yohanas of Owings Mills at 94. She is survived by sons Isaac (Marla) Yohanas and Louis (Marita) Yohanas; siblings Moshe Matsa and Hanna Mordo; and grandchildren Jennifer Yohanas, Nicole Stein and Matt Stein. She was predeceased by husband Joseph Yohanas.

Contributions may be sent to Shaarei Tfiloh Congregation, 2001 Liberty Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21217.

