On Dec. 31, Robert Jay Mayers of Sugar Hill, Georgia, at 94. He is survived by children Beth (Stephen) Naff and Jeffrey (Jeannie) Mayers; grandchildren Brantley Mayers, Brock Mayers, Christopher Naff and Kelly Mueller; and great-grandchildren Camryn Naff, Brayden Mueller and Riley Mueller. He was predeceased by partner Harriet Cohen (née Kaufman) and brother Mark Mayers. A people person first, he enjoyed traveling the road selling his designer ties. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

Contributions may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation.