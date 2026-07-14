155 Years In, Change Still Present and Welcomed at Chizuk Amuno

When a synagogue is just about 155 years old, there’s a chance that it’s tried many programs, whether it stuck around or not.

Founded in 1871, Chizuk Amuno is proud to be reintroducing something this year that hasn’t been a part of the synagogue in 10 to 15 years: b’nai mitzvot for adults.

“We’re very excited about that,” said Rabbi Joshua Gruenberg. “There were so many generations of Jews who really didn’t have the opportunity to become bar mitzvahed the way that so many of the next generation did … there was, at least in part, less of a demand for adult bar and bat mitzvah. Now, we’re kind of rethinking it.”

It’s not just an exciting proposition for older folks who never had one. Adult b’nai mitzvot can also be a good option for those who experienced the ceremony when they were younger but didn’t get what they wanted or thought they would get out of it.

“They’d like to revisit it with the potential for renewed meaning in that very important Jewish lifecycle event,” Gruenberg said.

For a spiritual leader, the process is also a fulfilling one.

“To engage with people who really want to learn and who really want to further the way they engage in the Jewish world, it’s just inspiring,” Gruenberg said.

At these b’nai mitzvot and other ceremonies at Chizuk Amuno, there will be a new face. Assistant Rabbi Sarah Rockford just joined the congregation as a full-time clergy member after serving as a rabbinic intern for the last two years.

Gruenberg said he is excited to have her officially join Chizuk Amuno.

“We’ve gotten to know her and gotten to learn from her and engage with her and hear her sermons a little bit,” he said. “Each time we got a little bit of a taste and a little bit of an experience, it concretized for us that we wanted that much more. … She’s really a wonderful presence, and we’re really looking forward to this repeated journey and this relationship journey with her.”

It’s appropriate that Rockford is joining now, with the High Holidays around the corner, as she took part in the services last year. Last year’s Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur were successful in terms of the clergy’s approach and execution, attendance and reception by the community, and this year, Chizuk Amuno wants to see the process go similarly.

“We had such a wonderful High Holiday season last year that, really, this year is more of building on what we started to create last year than creating new things,” Gruenberg said.

Fall will not just bring the most important holidays in Judaism at Chizuk Amuno, it will also be time for its scholar-in-residence program to welcome in legendary Israeli journalist Haviv Rettig Gur.

Gur is currently Middle East analyst for The Free Press and a senior analyst for The Times of Israel, having also worked at The Jerusalem Post and the Jewish Agency for Israel. He is well-versed on Israeli politics and the country’s standing with Americans and the rest of the world, and will be able to provide important context to the Chizuk Amuno community on all things Israel at a pivotal moment for the nation.

“Especially right now, with everything going on in Israel, he’ll be coming and spending the weekend with us, which promises to be a really wonderful opportunity given everything going on in the world. We’re very excited about that,” Gruenberg said.

Chizuk Amuno has a well-established presence in the Baltimore Jewish community, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t change. There is a new president and new adult education programming in addition to the return of adult b’nai mitzvot and a new assistant rabbi.

“To have the incredibly active and vibrant and educational presence that we have, and to be able to dream of an even more amazing future, [we’re] just so full of gratitude and feel so blessed when there’s so many communities struggling and really fighting. We feel really blessed,” Gruenberg said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com