2026 Best of Jewish Baltimore

You nominated, you voted and now here they are — the winners of the Baltimore Jewish Times’ annual Best of Jewish Baltimore reader’s choice competition.

From the best diner to the best senior center and everything in between, these winners represent our readers’ favorite businesses, services and nonprofits in the Baltimore area. Every year, we provide community members an opportunity to submit nominations in these categories, and then they vote on who they think the winners should be.

Please join us in celebrating the winners and runners-up in dozens of different categories!

Religious Life

Best Synagogue Event

Winner: Spotlight – Beth Tfiloh

Runner-Up: Beth Israel Purim Spiel

Alternative Shabbat Service/Programming

Winner: Beth Israel Congregation

Runner-Up: Chizuk Amuno

Best Synagogue YouthProgramming

Winner: Chizuk Amuno

Runner-Up: JLAB at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation

Judaica Shop

Winner: Chizuk Amuno Sisterhood Judaica Shop

Runner-Up: Shabsi’s Judaica Center

Chabad

Winner: Chabad of Owings Mills

Runner-Up: Jewish Uniformed Service Association of Maryland

Funeral/Cemetery Services

Winner: Sol Levinson & Bros. Inc. Funeral Home

Runner-Up: W. S. Tegeler Monument Co.

Mohel

Winner: Moshe Rappaport

Runner-Up: Dr. Steven Adashek

Hillel

Winner: Towson University Hillel

Runner-Up: Maryland Hillel

Family-Friendly Shabbat Service

Winner: Beth Tfiloh

Runner-Up: Temple Isaiah

Hebrew School

Winner: Beth El Congregation — Berman-Lipavsky Religious School

Runner-Up: Beth Israel Congregation — The Joseph and Corinne Schwartz Beth Israel Community Learning Lab

Simcha

Event Venue

Winner: Beth Tfiloh Congregation

Runner-Up: Chizuk Amuno Congregation

Photographer/Videographer

Winner: David Stuck

Runner-Up: Bradley Images

Party Entertainment (DJ, Band, Photobooth, etc.)

Winner: Electra Entertainment

Runner-Up: DJ Mike On the Mic

Party Planner

Winner: Carly Greenberg Event Design

Runner-Up: Heather Cohen, HLC Party Planning & Consulting

Catering

Winner: Zeffert & Gold Catering

Runner-Up: Knish Shop Catering

Zeffert & Gold Catering

From weddings to celebrations to corporate events, Zeffert & Gold Catering has been committed to creating truly personalized celebrations and culinary concepts that bring people together for over 30 years.

During that time, Zeffert & Gold has become a leader in catering and event planning in Baltimore. It has built its reputation on quality, accumulating praise for exceptional service and fresh food. It is something that it takes pride in, creating imaginative and elegant events that will be remembered while keeping the process fun and friendly.

What makes it unique is that it doesn’t just see itself as a catering company that happens to do events, but an event company that uses food, service, design, and hospitality to tell the stories of its clients. Every detail is intentional and every choice is made with one goal in mind: creating an experience that guests will remembered long after the plate has been cleared.

“Receiving this award is both an honor and a privilege. From the beginning, our goal has been to redefine what catering can be by combining exceptional cuisine, thoughtful hospitality, and meticulous attention to detail. This recognition belongs to our talented team and the remarkable clients who inspire us to push the boundaries of creativity every day. We are deeply grateful for this acknowledgment and remain committed to delivering extraordinary experiences,” said Matt Gold, the creative director for Zeffert & Gold Catering.

In addition to offering its culinary experience, Zeffert & Gold Catering prides itself on serving the community. It is an active supporter of a number of Baltimore’s local charities, as well as local schools and religious organizations. This is highlighted further in the business’s commitment to green and sustainable practice, including recycling, sustainable meats, donating leftover food to food banks and composting, among other practices.

— Jillian Appel

Shops and Wares

Shoe Store

Winner: Van Dyke & Bacon Shoes

Runner-Up: Matava Shoes

Boutique

Winner: Boxwood Collection

Runner-Up: Scene II by Hadassah

Furniture/Mattress Store

Winner: Sofas ETC

Runner-Up: Jarrettsville Furniture

Jeweler

Winner: Pikesville Jewelry Design

Runner-Up: Antony Jewelers

Eyewear

Winner: Optical Center

Runner-Up: Warby Parker

Mall

Winner: The Mall in Columbia

Runner-Up: The Village of Cross Keys

Formalwear

Winner: Betsy Robinson’s Bridal Collection

Runner-Up: Octavia Boutique

Betsy Robinson’s Bridal Collection

Choosing what to wear for a wedding is often an intimate and important memory many brides-to-be. Betsy Robinson’s Bridal Collection understands that importance and the value of honoring tradition.

Betsy Robinson’s Bridal Collection is a full-service salon specializing in wedding dresses. The store hosts a variety of styles and price ranges with a staff dedicated to working within the customer’s budget and needs to ensure not only quality service, but a dress that loved no matter the size, accessories and veils.

The bridal shop was started by its namesake, Betsy Robinson. She never had formal training but had a natural talent for sewing. As a child, she expressed her creativity by making clothes for dolls and playing “wedding” during the summer. By the age of 14, her skills had grown and she moved from dolls to full-size clothing.

Her success was credited to her ability to adapt and stay ahead of the trends in the bridal industry — sourcing intriguing fashion-forward gowns and high quality classics alike — all while keeping Pikesville roots at the forefront.

In 2021, Robinson sold the business to current owner Mallory Tarschis, and the store is going on five years under her ownership.

“I’m very humbled and honored that I’m doing my very best to fill Betsy’s big shoes that I did have to fill, and the legacy that she created,” said Tarschis. “I’m just thankful for all of the customers that have continued to entrust us in playing a small part of their special day.”

— Jillian Appel

Shopping Town Center

Winner: Hunt Valley Towne Centre

Runner-Up: Foundry Row

Menswear

Winner: Men’s Wearhouse

Runner-Up: Clothier Exclusive Menswear

Kosher Grocery

Winner: Seven Mile Market

Runner-Up: Market Maven

Musical Instrument Store

Winner: Music Go Round

Runner-Up: Music Land

Grocery

Winner: Wegmans

Runner-Up: Trader Joe’s

Liquor Store

Winner: Quarry Wine & Spirits

Runner-Up: Total Wine & More

Services

Real Estate Agency/Agent

Winner: Margaret Rome, HomeRome Realty

Runner-Up: Glick/Seidel/Shapiro Team of Long & Foster

Bank

Winner: Shore United Bank

Runner-Up: Farmers & Merchants Bank

Massage

Winner: Ojas

Runner-Up: About Faces Day Spa & Salon

Car Wash

Winner: Flagship Carwash

Runner-Up: Plaza Hand Car Wash

Gutter Cleaning Service

Winner: Fick Bros. Roofing & Exterior Remodeling Company

Runner-Up: P.J. Fitzpatrick

Dry Cleaners

Winner: Polovoy Custom Cleaners

Runner-Up: Glyndon Lord Baltimore Cleaners

Financial Planner

Winner: ZLF Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley

Runner-Up: VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

Sheitel Macher

Winner: Naami’s Wigs

Runner-Up: Hair Styling by Adina LLC

Veterinarian

Winner: Falls Road Animal Hospital

Runner-Up: Pikesville Animal Hospital

Windows

Winner: Thompson Creek Window Company

Runner-Up: Window Nation

Flooring

Winner: Floor & Decor

Runner-Up: Jim Boyd’s Flooring America

Insurance Agency

Winner: Heller Kowitz Insurance Advisors

Runner-Up: Relation Insurance – Spero Group

Car Dealership

Winner: Heritage Toyota

Runner-Up: Len Stoler Lexus

Electrician

Winner: TAG Electric

Runner-Up: Kushner Electric

Roofing/Siding/Decks

Winner: Park Heights Roofing

Runner-Up: Badger Contracting

Landscaping

Winner: EJW Landscaping

Runner-Up: TLK Landscaping

HVAC

Winner: Quartners Heating & Air Conditioning

Runner-Up: Yair Klein

Makeup Artist

Winner: FACCIA Bella Makeup Artistry – Rachel Kirk

Runner-Up: AdinaB Salon & Spa

Waxing

Winner: AdinaB Salon & Spa

Runner-Up: About Faces Day Spa & Salon

Speech Therapist

Winner: JEWELS Pediatric Therapy Clinic

Runner-Up: Melissa Fields Brownstein

Salon

Winner: AdinaB Salon & Spa

Runner-Up: Salon 36

Mani/Pedi

Winner: About Faces Day Spa & Salon

Runner-Up: Nail Reflection

Spa

Winner: About Faces Day Spa & Salon

Runner-Up: Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore

Pet Groomer

Winner: Reisterstown Pet Resort & Spa

Runner-Up: Magnolia Ridge Grooming Salon

Interior Design

Winner: Kitchen Design by Idan

Runner-Up: Fanny Zigdon Interiors

Plumbing

Winner: Bruce Solomon Plumbing, Heating & Air

Runner-Up: Dave Kushner of All-Star Plumbing & Heating Co.

Barber

Winner: My Hair Salon

Runner-Up: Wolfcuts

Pest Control

Winner: Brody Brothers Pest Control

Runner-Up: Queen B Pest Services

Accountant

Winner: Dan Wahlberg, Acclare Solutions

Runner-Up: David Katz of Katz & Associates, PA

Law Firm

Winner: Rourke & Rosenberg LLC

Runner-Up: Mike Vogelstein

Senior Living

Senior Center

Winner: Edward A. Myerberg Center

Runner-Up: Pikesville Senior Center

Assisted Living

Winner: North Oaks Senior Living

Runner-Up: Springwell Senior Living

Homecare Services

Winner: Vital Sign Home Care

Runner-Up: We Care Private Duty Services

Alzheimer’s/Dementia Care

Winner: Arden Courts ProMedica Memory Care

Runner-Up: Brightview Senior Living

Senior Apartments

Winner: Weinberg Villages Owings Mills

Runner-Up: Charlestown Senior Living

Senior Programming

Winner: Edward A. Myerberg Center

Runner-Up: Pikesville Senior Center

Hospice Care

Winner: Gilchrist Center Baltimore

Runner-Up: BridgingLife

Gilchrist Center Baltimore

Gilchrist strives to allow people to live every moment to the fullest, with a focus on providing high-quality care to Baltimore’s Jewish community. Founded in 1994, Gilchrist is Maryland’s largest hospice organization, filled with compassionate comprehensive care for not only those with serious illnesses such as cancer, neurological diseases, AIDS, or other life-threatening illnesses — but the family who loves them.

“Gilchrist is deeply honored to be recognized as the 2026 Best Hospice Care provider by readers of the Jewish Times. Caring for those facing serious illness is sacred work, and it is a privilege to walk alongside patients and families during some of life’s most challenging moments. This recognition reflects the trust families place in us and the dedication of our team members, whose work makes a profound difference when support is needed most. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community each day. Thank you,” said Gilchrist’s Manager of Jewish Care and Support Program, Rabbi Benjamin Shalva.

Besides services typically associated with Hospice, such as medication management clinical support, and caring for patients physically, Gilchrist places emphasis on supporting patient dignity. Gilchrist also helps navigating benefits, resources and health care decisions which can feel impossible when wanting to spend the most time with a loved one. That support doesn’t just end, either, but continues as families seek out community and support in those difficult times.

In addition to nurses and grief counselors, there are also chaplains to provide spiritual support based on an individual’s beliefs and practices be it to be listening or offering prayer and helping family. Collaboration with one’s personal clergy or congregation is also available if desired.

— Jillian Appel

55+ Community

Winner: North Oaks Senior Living

Runner-Up: Atrium village

Independent Living

Winner: Brightview Senior Living

Runner-Up: North Oaks Senior Living

Arts & Culture

Performing Arts Venue

Winner: Gordon Center for Performing Arts

Runner-Up: Hippodrome Theatre

Performing Arts Organization

Winner: Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

Runner-Up: Gordon Center for Performing Arts

Community Event

Winner: JCC Block Party

Runner-Up: Hadassah Fall Fashion Show

Library

Winner: Baltimore County Public Library

Runner-Up: The Jewish Library of Baltimore

Museum

Winner: Jewish Museum of Maryland

Runner-Up: Baltimore Museum of Art

Education and Enrichment

Local University

Winner: Towson University

Runner-Up: Johns Hopkins University

Community College

Winner: Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC)

Runner-Up: Howard Community College

After Care Program

Winner: Beth Tfiloh BT Plus

Runner-up: Jewish Community Services

Children’s/Teen Programming

Winner: Beth Tfiloh Congregation

Runner-Up: 4Front

Special Needs Programming

Winner: Jewish Community Services (JCS)

Runner-Up: The Harbour School

Special Needs Camp

Winner: JCC Day Camp Inclusion Program

Runner-Up: Jemicy

Day Camp

Winner: Beth Tfiloh Camps

Runner-Up: J Camps

Special Needs School

Winner: The Harbour School

Runner-Up: JEWELS

Private School/Day School

Winner: Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School

Runner-Up: Park School

Preschool

Winner: JCC Stoler Early Learning Center

Runner-Up: Goldsmith Early Childhood Center

Public School

Winner: Pikesville High School

Runner-Up: George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology

Overnight Camp

Winner: Camp Airy and Louise

Runner-Up: Camp Ramah Poconos

Young Adult Programming

Winner: The Associated’s Young Adult Division (YAD)

Runner-Up: 4Front

The JCC of Greater Baltimore

The JCC of Greater Baltimore is a welcoming, inclusive community center guided by Jewish values with a goal of helping people find health and wellness on their own terms.

A variety of featured programs are available, whether someone is a swimmer or a runner, an artist or an athlete, young or old. JCC is also a strong pillar of faith, offering educational materials and programming about all aspects of Jewish life — from those learning the faith to those in the arts and those who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

One of its marquee events is its Block Party held every two years since 2014, bringing together people from across the community, showcasing the work the center is doing and providing a fun festive atmosphere with music, activities, food and more as part of a free family celebration.

“It’s amazing to be recognized for the incredible work we do every day,” said JCC’s CEO Paul Lurie. “We have such an amazing team here at the J that works hard every day to try and achieve our mission, and we do that in so many different ways.”

“Seeing the different ways that we were selected from our incredible Stoler preschool to our block party, to our inclusion programs, camps and throughout the year … is really special because the breadth of what we do in so many different engagement strategies is something that’s so core to who we are as an organization,” he added.

— Jillian Appel

Living

Best Minor League Sport Experience

Winner: Frederick Keys

Runner-Up: Chesapeake Baysox

Best Local Getaway/Resort

Winner: Rehoboth Beach

Runner-Up: Bethany Beach

Best Public Space/Park

Winner: Meadow Wood Park

Runner-Up: Cylburn Arboretum

Best Hiking Trails

Winner: Lake Roland

Runner-Up: Oregon Ridge

Best Local News Personality

Winner: Debra Weiner

Runner-Up: Denise Koch

Social Services Organization

Winner: Jewish Community Services

Runner-up: Baltimore Jewish Council

Best Professional Sporting Event for Families

Winner: Baltimore Orioles

Runner-Up: Baltimore Ravens

Best Playground

Winner: The Biblical Playground – JCC

Runner-Up: Meadowood Regional Park

Best Workplace

Winner: The Associated

Runner-Up: JCC of Greater Baltimore

The Associated

Everyone has a different story and a different history. The Associated Jewish Federation of Baltimore works to support those in the Jewish community who need it most while emphasizing working together builds a better tomorrow.

The Associated’s history begins in 1920 with the merging of two organizations, the Federated Jewish Charities and the United Hebrew Charities, to form the Associated Jewish Charities. The organization saw $500,000 raised its first year. In 1969, the AJC merged with the Jewish Welfare Fund to create the Associated Jewish Charities of Baltimore. In 1990, the Associated Jewish Charities officially became known as The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore.

“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition. It’s a reflection of the hard work our team puts in every day and the collaborative culture we’ve built. Our new space has helped bring people even closer together, making it easier to connect and share ideas. I am incredibly lucky to be surrounded by such a talented group of people who care deeply about making our community stronger,” said Andrew Cushnir, president and CEO of the Associated.

The Associated strives to strengthen and nurture Jewish life in an ever-evolving landscape, ensuring a vibrant community for the future. This is accomplished not only through One People (Am Echad) and Repair the World (Tikkun Olam), but through respect, education, engagement, innovation and collaboration.

There are a variety of ways for young adults and families, women and business professionals to get involved as The Associated continues to encourage working together and creating an environment for its employees and community to thrive and strive toward a better tomorrow.

— Jillian Appel

Best Local Professional Athlete

Winner: Adley Rutschman

Runner-Up: Lamar Jackson

Best Kid-Friendly Recreational Venue

Winner: Port Discovery

Runner-Up: Hyper Kidz, Owings Mills

Nonprofit Organization

Winner: Jewish Community Services (JCS)

Runner-Up: The Associated

Health & Wellness

Urgent Care

Winner: OrthoMaryland NOW

Runner-Up: Patient First

Pharmacy

Winner: Better Care Pharmacy

Runner-Up: Walgreens

Orthopedic Practice

Winner: OrthoMaryland

Runner-Up: Towson Orthopaedic Associates

Vision Care

Winner: Brian Granek, OD

Runner-Up: Krieger Eye Institute

Pre-Birth Programs

Winner: AIM Baltimore

Runner-Up: Jewish Baby University at the PJ Library

Mental Health Practitioner

Winner: Dr. Rebecca Gras

Runner-Up: Shalom Tikvah

Dentist

Winner: Mendelson Family Dentistry

Runner-Up: Andrew Pupkin, D.D.S.

Vein Clinic

Winner: The Vein Center at GBMC

Runner-Up: Maryland Vascular Specialists

ER/Hospital

Winner: GBMC

Runner-Up: Sinai Hospital

Audiology

Winner: Quarry Hearing

Runner-Up: Taylor Listening Center

Orthodontist

Winner: Dr. Wang, Baltimore Orthodontic Group

Runner-Up: Dr. Stern of Isaacs, Nawy, Stern & Isaacs

Gastroenterologist

Winner: Dr. Joshua S. Foreman, MD

Runner-Up: Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates

Fitness Center

Winner: JCC (Owings Mills & Park Heights)

Runner-Up: LifeBridge Health & Fitness

Pediatrician

Winner: Dr. Andrew Cardin

Runner-Up: Dr. Lani Roskes

Podiatrist

Winner: Dr. Jordan Stewart

Runner-Up: Dr. Benjamin Elgamil

LASIK Center

Winner: Elman Retina Group

Runner-Up: Katzen Eye Group

Physical Therapy

Winner: Jeremy Alter

Runner-Up: Marina Klaff

OB/GYN

Winner: Dr. David Silverman

Runner-Up: Dr. Joel Pleeter

Chiropractor

Winner: Dr. Kenneth Friedman

Runner-Up: Dr. Ross Dubin

Cosmetic Surgery

Winner: Dr. Theda Kontis

Runner-Up: Michelle Sherman, M.D.

Best Doctor

Winner: Dr. David Silverman

Runner-Up: Dr. Eric Carr

Family-Friendly Activity

Winner: Clark’s Elioak Farm – Enchanted Forest Trail

Runner-Up: Har Sinai–Oheb Shalom Congregation (community-wide family programming)

Eating Out

Local Bar

Winner: Valley Inn

Runner-Up: Jilly’s Bar & Grill

Kosher Restaurant

Winner: David Chu’s China Bistro

Runner-Up: Yossef’s Laffa-Milia

Local Bagel

Winner: THB Bagelry & Deli

Runner-Up: Goldberg’s Bagels

Kosher Sushi

Winner: Knish Shop

Runner-Up: David Chu’s China Bistro

Local Restaurant

Winner: Cece’s Roland Park

Runner-Up: Linwoods

Kosher Deli

Winner: Knish Shop

Runner-Up: Yossef’s Laffa-Milia

Knish Shop

Knish Shop has been working hard to change the perception of what it means to be kosher. Here, those looking for an ideal location to eat or celebrate can enjoy classically delicious simcha fare in a relaxed and beautiful ambiance, be it casual dining or renting out the party room for a special occasion.

Knish Shop was purchased by its owner, Mosi Ereuhaft, in 2005. In 2010, the catering side opened and it began expanding the boundaries of how kosher food should taste. Around 2014, the business became a family endeavor when the owner’s nephew, Betzlel Muller, joined the team as a partner to help blaze the trail ahead. The business continued to grow despite challenges, including a flood that temporarily disrupted operations before reopening in its 7,000-square-foot facility.

Today, Knish Shop has over 40 employees and features 67 seats compared to the five employees and 16 seats it started out with.

“Convince one person at a time that food should taste amazing, needs to be hot, and that modern cuisine can be as good kosher as not kosher,” said the Ereuhaft. “That’s really our goal — to not compromise on kosher food.”

Knish Shop prides itself on its customer service. Ereuhaft explained he and the staff love their jobs more than anything else, love their community and want customers to enjoy themselves without the stress.

“It’s nice to have our hard work recognized after all these years,” Ereuhaft said, adding hard work always pays off.

— Jillian Appel

Local Salad Bar

Winner: Gourmet Girls

Runner-Up: Santoni’s Marketplace & Catering

Local Bakery

Winner: Pariser’s Bakery

Runner-Up: Graul’s Market

Best Local Cup of Coffee

Winner: Reister’s Daughter

Runner-Up: Stone Mill Bakery

Local Brunch

Winner: Miss Shirley’s Cafe

Runner-Up: Easy Like Sunday

Jewish Deli

Winner: Attman’s Delicatessen

Runner-Up: Gourmet Girls

Local Pizza

Winner: Good Guys Pizza

Runner-Up: Lido Pizza

Kosher Bakery

Winner: Pariser’s Bakery

Runner-Up: Rosendorff’s Bakery

Local Shabbat Takeout Food

Winner: Seven Mile Market

Runner-Up: Accents Catering

Kosher Pizza

Winner: Toy Pizza

Runner-Up: Mama Leah’s Pizza

Best Local Ice Cream/ Frozen Yogurt Shop

Winner: The Cow in Reisterstown

Runner-Up: Charmery

Local Diner

Winner: Nautilus Diner

Runner-Up: EC Diner