2026 Best of Jewish Baltimore

You nominated, you voted and now here they are — the winners of the Baltimore Jewish Times’ annual Best of Jewish Baltimore reader’s choice competition.
From the best diner to the best senior center and everything in between, these winners represent our readers’ favorite businesses, services and nonprofits in the Baltimore area. Every year, we provide community members an opportunity to submit nominations in these categories, and then they vote on who they think the winners should be.
Please join us in celebrating the winners and runners-up in dozens of different categories!
Religious Life
Best Synagogue Event
Winner: Spotlight – Beth Tfiloh
Runner-Up: Beth Israel Purim Spiel
Alternative Shabbat Service/Programming
Winner: Beth Israel Congregation
Runner-Up: Chizuk Amuno
Best Synagogue YouthProgramming
Winner: Chizuk Amuno
Runner-Up: JLAB at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation
Judaica Shop
Winner: Chizuk Amuno Sisterhood Judaica Shop
Runner-Up: Shabsi’s Judaica Center
Chabad
Winner: Chabad of Owings Mills
Runner-Up: Jewish Uniformed Service Association of Maryland
Funeral/Cemetery Services
Winner: Sol Levinson & Bros. Inc. Funeral Home
Runner-Up: W. S. Tegeler Monument Co.
Mohel
Winner: Moshe Rappaport
Runner-Up: Dr. Steven Adashek
Hillel
Winner: Towson University Hillel
Runner-Up: Maryland Hillel
Family-Friendly Shabbat Service
Winner: Beth Tfiloh
Runner-Up: Temple Isaiah
Hebrew School
Winner: Beth El Congregation — Berman-Lipavsky Religious School
Runner-Up: Beth Israel Congregation — The Joseph and Corinne Schwartz Beth Israel Community Learning Lab
Simcha
Event Venue
Winner: Beth Tfiloh Congregation
Runner-Up: Chizuk Amuno Congregation
Photographer/Videographer
Winner: David Stuck
Runner-Up: Bradley Images
Party Entertainment (DJ, Band, Photobooth, etc.)
Winner: Electra Entertainment
Runner-Up: DJ Mike On the Mic
Party Planner
Winner: Carly Greenberg Event Design
Runner-Up: Heather Cohen, HLC Party Planning & Consulting
Catering
Winner: Zeffert & Gold Catering
Runner-Up: Knish Shop Catering
Zeffert & Gold Catering
From weddings to celebrations to corporate events, Zeffert & Gold Catering has been committed to creating truly personalized celebrations and culinary concepts that bring people together for over 30 years.
During that time, Zeffert & Gold has become a leader in catering and event planning in Baltimore. It has built its reputation on quality, accumulating praise for exceptional service and fresh food. It is something that it takes pride in, creating imaginative and elegant events that will be remembered while keeping the process fun and friendly.
What makes it unique is that it doesn’t just see itself as a catering company that happens to do events, but an event company that uses food, service, design, and hospitality to tell the stories of its clients. Every detail is intentional and every choice is made with one goal in mind: creating an experience that guests will remembered long after the plate has been cleared.
“Receiving this award is both an honor and a privilege. From the beginning, our goal has been to redefine what catering can be by combining exceptional cuisine, thoughtful hospitality, and meticulous attention to detail. This recognition belongs to our talented team and the remarkable clients who inspire us to push the boundaries of creativity every day. We are deeply grateful for this acknowledgment and remain committed to delivering extraordinary experiences,” said Matt Gold, the creative director for Zeffert & Gold Catering.
In addition to offering its culinary experience, Zeffert & Gold Catering prides itself on serving the community. It is an active supporter of a number of Baltimore’s local charities, as well as local schools and religious organizations. This is highlighted further in the business’s commitment to green and sustainable practice, including recycling, sustainable meats, donating leftover food to food banks and composting, among other practices.
— Jillian Appel
Shops and Wares
Shoe Store
Winner: Van Dyke & Bacon Shoes
Runner-Up: Matava Shoes
Boutique
Winner: Boxwood Collection
Runner-Up: Scene II by Hadassah
Furniture/Mattress Store
Winner: Sofas ETC
Runner-Up: Jarrettsville Furniture
Jeweler
Winner: Pikesville Jewelry Design
Runner-Up: Antony Jewelers
Eyewear
Winner: Optical Center
Runner-Up: Warby Parker
Mall
Winner: The Mall in Columbia
Runner-Up: The Village of Cross Keys
Formalwear
Winner: Betsy Robinson’s Bridal Collection
Runner-Up: Octavia Boutique
Betsy Robinson’s Bridal Collection
Choosing what to wear for a wedding is often an intimate and important memory many brides-to-be. Betsy Robinson’s Bridal Collection understands that importance and the value of honoring tradition.
Betsy Robinson’s Bridal Collection is a full-service salon specializing in wedding dresses. The store hosts a variety of styles and price ranges with a staff dedicated to working within the customer’s budget and needs to ensure not only quality service, but a dress that loved no matter the size, accessories and veils.
The bridal shop was started by its namesake, Betsy Robinson. She never had formal training but had a natural talent for sewing. As a child, she expressed her creativity by making clothes for dolls and playing “wedding” during the summer. By the age of 14, her skills had grown and she moved from dolls to full-size clothing.
Her success was credited to her ability to adapt and stay ahead of the trends in the bridal industry — sourcing intriguing fashion-forward gowns and high quality classics alike — all while keeping Pikesville roots at the forefront.
In 2021, Robinson sold the business to current owner Mallory Tarschis, and the store is going on five years under her ownership.
“I’m very humbled and honored that I’m doing my very best to fill Betsy’s big shoes that I did have to fill, and the legacy that she created,” said Tarschis. “I’m just thankful for all of the customers that have continued to entrust us in playing a small part of their special day.”
— Jillian Appel
Shopping Town Center
Winner: Hunt Valley Towne Centre
Runner-Up: Foundry Row
Menswear
Winner: Men’s Wearhouse
Runner-Up: Clothier Exclusive Menswear
Kosher Grocery
Winner: Seven Mile Market
Runner-Up: Market Maven
Musical Instrument Store
Winner: Music Go Round
Runner-Up: Music Land
Grocery
Winner: Wegmans
Runner-Up: Trader Joe’s
Liquor Store
Winner: Quarry Wine & Spirits
Runner-Up: Total Wine & More
Services
Real Estate Agency/Agent
Winner: Margaret Rome, HomeRome Realty
Runner-Up: Glick/Seidel/Shapiro Team of Long & Foster
Bank
Winner: Shore United Bank
Runner-Up: Farmers & Merchants Bank
Massage
Winner: Ojas
Runner-Up: About Faces Day Spa & Salon
Car Wash
Winner: Flagship Carwash
Runner-Up: Plaza Hand Car Wash
Gutter Cleaning Service
Winner: Fick Bros. Roofing & Exterior Remodeling Company
Runner-Up: P.J. Fitzpatrick
Dry Cleaners
Winner: Polovoy Custom Cleaners
Runner-Up: Glyndon Lord Baltimore Cleaners
Financial Planner
Winner: ZLF Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley
Runner-Up: VSM Wealth Advisory LLC
Sheitel Macher
Winner: Naami’s Wigs
Runner-Up: Hair Styling by Adina LLC
Veterinarian
Winner: Falls Road Animal Hospital
Runner-Up: Pikesville Animal Hospital
Windows
Winner: Thompson Creek Window Company
Runner-Up: Window Nation
Flooring
Winner: Floor & Decor
Runner-Up: Jim Boyd’s Flooring America
Insurance Agency
Winner: Heller Kowitz Insurance Advisors
Runner-Up: Relation Insurance – Spero Group
Car Dealership
Winner: Heritage Toyota
Runner-Up: Len Stoler Lexus
Electrician
Winner: TAG Electric
Runner-Up: Kushner Electric
Roofing/Siding/Decks
Winner: Park Heights Roofing
Runner-Up: Badger Contracting
Landscaping
Winner: EJW Landscaping
Runner-Up: TLK Landscaping
HVAC
Winner: Quartners Heating & Air Conditioning
Runner-Up: Yair Klein
Makeup Artist
Winner: FACCIA Bella Makeup Artistry – Rachel Kirk
Runner-Up: AdinaB Salon & Spa
Waxing
Winner: AdinaB Salon & Spa
Runner-Up: About Faces Day Spa & Salon
Speech Therapist
Winner: JEWELS Pediatric Therapy Clinic
Runner-Up: Melissa Fields Brownstein
Salon
Winner: AdinaB Salon & Spa
Runner-Up: Salon 36
Mani/Pedi
Winner: About Faces Day Spa & Salon
Runner-Up: Nail Reflection
Spa
Winner: About Faces Day Spa & Salon
Runner-Up: Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore
Pet Groomer
Winner: Reisterstown Pet Resort & Spa
Runner-Up: Magnolia Ridge Grooming Salon
Interior Design
Winner: Kitchen Design by Idan
Runner-Up: Fanny Zigdon Interiors
Plumbing
Winner: Bruce Solomon Plumbing, Heating & Air
Runner-Up: Dave Kushner of All-Star Plumbing & Heating Co.
Barber
Winner: My Hair Salon
Runner-Up: Wolfcuts
Pest Control
Winner: Brody Brothers Pest Control
Runner-Up: Queen B Pest Services
Accountant
Winner: Dan Wahlberg, Acclare Solutions
Runner-Up: David Katz of Katz & Associates, PA
Law Firm
Winner: Rourke & Rosenberg LLC
Runner-Up: Mike Vogelstein
Senior Living
Senior Center
Winner: Edward A. Myerberg Center
Runner-Up: Pikesville Senior Center
Assisted Living
Winner: North Oaks Senior Living
Runner-Up: Springwell Senior Living
Homecare Services
Winner: Vital Sign Home Care
Runner-Up: We Care Private Duty Services
Alzheimer’s/Dementia Care
Winner: Arden Courts ProMedica Memory Care
Runner-Up: Brightview Senior Living
Senior Apartments
Winner: Weinberg Villages Owings Mills
Runner-Up: Charlestown Senior Living
Senior Programming
Winner: Edward A. Myerberg Center
Runner-Up: Pikesville Senior Center
Hospice Care
Winner: Gilchrist Center Baltimore
Runner-Up: BridgingLife
Gilchrist Center Baltimore
Gilchrist strives to allow people to live every moment to the fullest, with a focus on providing high-quality care to Baltimore’s Jewish community. Founded in 1994, Gilchrist is Maryland’s largest hospice organization, filled with compassionate comprehensive care for not only those with serious illnesses such as cancer, neurological diseases, AIDS, or other life-threatening illnesses — but the family who loves them.
“Gilchrist is deeply honored to be recognized as the 2026 Best Hospice Care provider by readers of the Jewish Times. Caring for those facing serious illness is sacred work, and it is a privilege to walk alongside patients and families during some of life’s most challenging moments. This recognition reflects the trust families place in us and the dedication of our team members, whose work makes a profound difference when support is needed most. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community each day. Thank you,” said Gilchrist’s Manager of Jewish Care and Support Program, Rabbi Benjamin Shalva.
Besides services typically associated with Hospice, such as medication management clinical support, and caring for patients physically, Gilchrist places emphasis on supporting patient dignity. Gilchrist also helps navigating benefits, resources and health care decisions which can feel impossible when wanting to spend the most time with a loved one. That support doesn’t just end, either, but continues as families seek out community and support in those difficult times.
In addition to nurses and grief counselors, there are also chaplains to provide spiritual support based on an individual’s beliefs and practices be it to be listening or offering prayer and helping family. Collaboration with one’s personal clergy or congregation is also available if desired.
— Jillian Appel
55+ Community
Winner: North Oaks Senior Living
Runner-Up: Atrium village
Independent Living
Winner: Brightview Senior Living
Runner-Up: North Oaks Senior Living
Arts & Culture
Performing Arts Venue
Winner: Gordon Center for Performing Arts
Runner-Up: Hippodrome Theatre
Performing Arts Organization
Winner: Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
Runner-Up: Gordon Center for Performing Arts
Community Event
Winner: JCC Block Party
Runner-Up: Hadassah Fall Fashion Show
Library
Winner: Baltimore County Public Library
Runner-Up: The Jewish Library of Baltimore
Museum
Winner: Jewish Museum of Maryland
Runner-Up: Baltimore Museum of Art
Education and Enrichment
Local University
Winner: Towson University
Runner-Up: Johns Hopkins University
Community College
Winner: Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC)
Runner-Up: Howard Community College
After Care Program
Winner: Beth Tfiloh BT Plus
Runner-up: Jewish Community Services
Children’s/Teen Programming
Winner: Beth Tfiloh Congregation
Runner-Up: 4Front
Special Needs Programming
Winner: Jewish Community Services (JCS)
Runner-Up: The Harbour School
Special Needs Camp
Winner: JCC Day Camp Inclusion Program
Runner-Up: Jemicy
Day Camp
Winner: Beth Tfiloh Camps
Runner-Up: J Camps
Special Needs School
Winner: The Harbour School
Runner-Up: JEWELS
Private School/Day School
Winner: Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School
Runner-Up: Park School
Preschool
Winner: JCC Stoler Early Learning Center
Runner-Up: Goldsmith Early Childhood Center
Public School
Winner: Pikesville High School
Runner-Up: George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology
Overnight Camp
Winner: Camp Airy and Louise
Runner-Up: Camp Ramah Poconos
Young Adult Programming
Winner: The Associated’s Young Adult Division (YAD)
Runner-Up: 4Front
The JCC of Greater Baltimore
The JCC of Greater Baltimore is a welcoming, inclusive community center guided by Jewish values with a goal of helping people find health and wellness on their own terms.
A variety of featured programs are available, whether someone is a swimmer or a runner, an artist or an athlete, young or old. JCC is also a strong pillar of faith, offering educational materials and programming about all aspects of Jewish life — from those learning the faith to those in the arts and those who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community.
One of its marquee events is its Block Party held every two years since 2014, bringing together people from across the community, showcasing the work the center is doing and providing a fun festive atmosphere with music, activities, food and more as part of a free family celebration.
“It’s amazing to be recognized for the incredible work we do every day,” said JCC’s CEO Paul Lurie. “We have such an amazing team here at the J that works hard every day to try and achieve our mission, and we do that in so many different ways.”
“Seeing the different ways that we were selected from our incredible Stoler preschool to our block party, to our inclusion programs, camps and throughout the year … is really special because the breadth of what we do in so many different engagement strategies is something that’s so core to who we are as an organization,” he added.
— Jillian Appel
Living
Best Minor League Sport Experience
Winner: Frederick Keys
Runner-Up: Chesapeake Baysox
Best Local Getaway/Resort
Winner: Rehoboth Beach
Runner-Up: Bethany Beach
Best Public Space/Park
Winner: Meadow Wood Park
Runner-Up: Cylburn Arboretum
Best Hiking Trails
Winner: Lake Roland
Runner-Up: Oregon Ridge
Best Local News Personality
Winner: Debra Weiner
Runner-Up: Denise Koch
Social Services Organization
Winner: Jewish Community Services
Runner-up: Baltimore Jewish Council
Best Professional Sporting Event for Families
Winner: Baltimore Orioles
Runner-Up: Baltimore Ravens
Best Playground
Winner: The Biblical Playground – JCC
Runner-Up: Meadowood Regional Park
Best Workplace
Winner: The Associated
Runner-Up: JCC of Greater Baltimore
The Associated
Everyone has a different story and a different history. The Associated Jewish Federation of Baltimore works to support those in the Jewish community who need it most while emphasizing working together builds a better tomorrow.
The Associated’s history begins in 1920 with the merging of two organizations, the Federated Jewish Charities and the United Hebrew Charities, to form the Associated Jewish Charities. The organization saw $500,000 raised its first year. In 1969, the AJC merged with the Jewish Welfare Fund to create the Associated Jewish Charities of Baltimore. In 1990, the Associated Jewish Charities officially became known as The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore.
“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition. It’s a reflection of the hard work our team puts in every day and the collaborative culture we’ve built. Our new space has helped bring people even closer together, making it easier to connect and share ideas. I am incredibly lucky to be surrounded by such a talented group of people who care deeply about making our community stronger,” said Andrew Cushnir, president and CEO of the Associated.
The Associated strives to strengthen and nurture Jewish life in an ever-evolving landscape, ensuring a vibrant community for the future. This is accomplished not only through One People (Am Echad) and Repair the World (Tikkun Olam), but through respect, education, engagement, innovation and collaboration.
There are a variety of ways for young adults and families, women and business professionals to get involved as The Associated continues to encourage working together and creating an environment for its employees and community to thrive and strive toward a better tomorrow.
— Jillian Appel
Best Local Professional Athlete
Winner: Adley Rutschman
Runner-Up: Lamar Jackson
Best Kid-Friendly Recreational Venue
Winner: Port Discovery
Runner-Up: Hyper Kidz, Owings Mills
Nonprofit Organization
Winner: Jewish Community Services (JCS)
Runner-Up: The Associated
Health & Wellness
Urgent Care
Winner: OrthoMaryland NOW
Runner-Up: Patient First
Pharmacy
Winner: Better Care Pharmacy
Runner-Up: Walgreens
Orthopedic Practice
Winner: OrthoMaryland
Runner-Up: Towson Orthopaedic Associates
Vision Care
Winner: Brian Granek, OD
Runner-Up: Krieger Eye Institute
Pre-Birth Programs
Winner: AIM Baltimore
Runner-Up: Jewish Baby University at the PJ Library
Mental Health Practitioner
Winner: Dr. Rebecca Gras
Runner-Up: Shalom Tikvah
Dentist
Winner: Mendelson Family Dentistry
Runner-Up: Andrew Pupkin, D.D.S.
Vein Clinic
Winner: The Vein Center at GBMC
Runner-Up: Maryland Vascular Specialists
ER/Hospital
Winner: GBMC
Runner-Up: Sinai Hospital
Audiology
Winner: Quarry Hearing
Runner-Up: Taylor Listening Center
Orthodontist
Winner: Dr. Wang, Baltimore Orthodontic Group
Runner-Up: Dr. Stern of Isaacs, Nawy, Stern & Isaacs
Gastroenterologist
Winner: Dr. Joshua S. Foreman, MD
Runner-Up: Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates
Fitness Center
Winner: JCC (Owings Mills & Park Heights)
Runner-Up: LifeBridge Health & Fitness
Pediatrician
Winner: Dr. Andrew Cardin
Runner-Up: Dr. Lani Roskes
Podiatrist
Winner: Dr. Jordan Stewart
Runner-Up: Dr. Benjamin Elgamil
LASIK Center
Winner: Elman Retina Group
Runner-Up: Katzen Eye Group
Physical Therapy
Winner: Jeremy Alter
Runner-Up: Marina Klaff
OB/GYN
Winner: Dr. David Silverman
Runner-Up: Dr. Joel Pleeter
Chiropractor
Winner: Dr. Kenneth Friedman
Runner-Up: Dr. Ross Dubin
Cosmetic Surgery
Winner: Dr. Theda Kontis
Runner-Up: Michelle Sherman, M.D.
Best Doctor
Winner: Dr. David Silverman
Runner-Up: Dr. Eric Carr
Family-Friendly Activity
Winner: Clark’s Elioak Farm – Enchanted Forest Trail
Runner-Up: Har Sinai–Oheb Shalom Congregation (community-wide family programming)
Eating Out
Local Bar
Winner: Valley Inn
Runner-Up: Jilly’s Bar & Grill
Kosher Restaurant
Winner: David Chu’s China Bistro
Runner-Up: Yossef’s Laffa-Milia
Local Bagel
Winner: THB Bagelry & Deli
Runner-Up: Goldberg’s Bagels
Kosher Sushi
Winner: Knish Shop
Runner-Up: David Chu’s China Bistro
Local Restaurant
Winner: Cece’s Roland Park
Runner-Up: Linwoods
Kosher Deli
Winner: Knish Shop
Runner-Up: Yossef’s Laffa-Milia
Knish Shop
Knish Shop has been working hard to change the perception of what it means to be kosher. Here, those looking for an ideal location to eat or celebrate can enjoy classically delicious simcha fare in a relaxed and beautiful ambiance, be it casual dining or renting out the party room for a special occasion.
Knish Shop was purchased by its owner, Mosi Ereuhaft, in 2005. In 2010, the catering side opened and it began expanding the boundaries of how kosher food should taste. Around 2014, the business became a family endeavor when the owner’s nephew, Betzlel Muller, joined the team as a partner to help blaze the trail ahead. The business continued to grow despite challenges, including a flood that temporarily disrupted operations before reopening in its 7,000-square-foot facility.
Today, Knish Shop has over 40 employees and features 67 seats compared to the five employees and 16 seats it started out with.
“Convince one person at a time that food should taste amazing, needs to be hot, and that modern cuisine can be as good kosher as not kosher,” said the Ereuhaft. “That’s really our goal — to not compromise on kosher food.”
Knish Shop prides itself on its customer service. Ereuhaft explained he and the staff love their jobs more than anything else, love their community and want customers to enjoy themselves without the stress.
“It’s nice to have our hard work recognized after all these years,” Ereuhaft said, adding hard work always pays off.
— Jillian Appel
Local Salad Bar
Winner: Gourmet Girls
Runner-Up: Santoni’s Marketplace & Catering
Local Bakery
Winner: Pariser’s Bakery
Runner-Up: Graul’s Market
Best Local Cup of Coffee
Winner: Reister’s Daughter
Runner-Up: Stone Mill Bakery
Local Brunch
Winner: Miss Shirley’s Cafe
Runner-Up: Easy Like Sunday
Jewish Deli
Winner: Attman’s Delicatessen
Runner-Up: Gourmet Girls
Local Pizza
Winner: Good Guys Pizza
Runner-Up: Lido Pizza
Kosher Bakery
Winner: Pariser’s Bakery
Runner-Up: Rosendorff’s Bakery
Local Shabbat Takeout Food
Winner: Seven Mile Market
Runner-Up: Accents Catering
Kosher Pizza
Winner: Toy Pizza
Runner-Up: Mama Leah’s Pizza
Best Local Ice Cream/ Frozen Yogurt Shop
Winner: The Cow in Reisterstown
Runner-Up: Charmery
Local Diner
Winner: Nautilus Diner
Runner-Up: EC Diner