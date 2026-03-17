4 Questions About International Passover Seders

Passover is a time for familiarities. Every year, you gather with your family for the seder and eat foods that have been around for thousands of years. These traditions are likely ingrained in your family, maybe even to the point that certain items are always prepared by a certain person.

While your family may have been enjoying the same recipes for generations, another family might be able to say the same for a completely different set of dishes. Sure, every seder has charoset, but every charoset is not the same.

Judaism is unique, but it is also a tapestry of other cultures from all around the world, with the three largest subgroups being Ashkenazi (Germanic and Eastern European), Sephardic (Spanish and Portuguese) and Mizrahi (North African and Middle Eastern). Obviously, Russians and Tunisians do not eat the same food on a daily basis. It stands to reason then, of course, that their annual Passover seders would be different, too — including customs.

An integral part of the Passover seder is the four questions. So, with that in mind, here are four questions that Jews from different traditions might have about their brethren from other parts of the world.

Why do some Mizrahi and Sephardic Jews eat a soft, chewy matzah?

If you go to any grocery store in the United States around Passover and look for matzah, you’ll likely find a variety of choices made of white and wheat, salted and unsalted, with some even covered in chocolate. All of these choices, however, will resemble a water cracker. However, in some Jewish communities in the Middle East, Africa and parts of Europe, matzah still resembles the dish eaten by the Jews escaping Egypt thousands of years ago. The Nosher reports that those communities still make matzah by hand in less than 18 minutes, frying it on a flat, clay pan. As for why these communities do it this way, it’s likely a combination of tradition and a want to preserve the original nature of matzah.

Thin, crunchy matzah is more shelf stable, but it’s not quite how the ancient Israelites enjoyed it.

Why do Ashkenazi Jews eat gefilte fish?

There may not be a more polarizing Jewish dish than gefilte fish. While it is purported to have roots in German — not necessarily Jewish — cuisine, there is no other ethnic or religious group that is as synonymous today with the ground fish mixture as Jews. Many say that the dish was created to stretch fish farther by mixing it with bread crumbs, eggs and other more bland ingredients that held the taste while adding volume. Its historical significance on Passover largely comes from a rule of kashrut that prohibits separating fish bones from the fish’s meat on holy days, as it is a form of work. Because the dish is deboned and ground prior, it works well for Passover. Jews from around the world enjoy various forms of fish, but gefilte fish hasn’t quite caught on outside of Ashkenazi circles.

What is so special about Dayenu for Persian and Afghani — as well as some other — Jews?

Dayenu is a beloved part of every Passover seder, but for many Middle Eastern Jews, it is especially notable. While all Jews chant the song around the table, many Persian and Afghani Jews add another wrinkle to Dayenu: they whack each other with green onions while it is sung. In an article in the Jewish Journal, writer Tabby Refael said that many believe the tradition started in reference to the whips used by Egyptian slavemasters on Jewish slaves. Just like most good traditions, the origins are less important than its status in practice. Today, the green onion fight is a much-needed session of movement and laughs amid the long seder and meal.

How does charoset differ around the world?

Some of the foods around the seder table are divisive. Charoset is not one of those foods. It’s sweet, full of spices and a favorite part of Passover for many Jews. But what some people don’t realize is that the dish takes on different forms depending on Jewish sub-groups, largely based on what ingredients were historically available in certain parts of the world. For Ashkenazi Jews, charoset is often a dish of chopped apples and nuts, cinnamon, red wine and sugar or honey. For Iraqi Jews, charoset is more of a paste, with the core ingredient being locally abundant dates. In Persian cuisine, charoset can include things like bananas and pears, too, as well as cardamom. Perhaps the most unique charoset belongs to Moroccan Jews, who have been known to form them into balls that sort of resemble truffles.

Passover is a wonderful time of year. You may be excited for the annual familiar classics, but maybe try branching out, too. If you’re Ashkenazi, perhaps add an Iraqi charoset in addition to your usual one. If you’re Sephardic, maybe this is the year you see what all the gefilte fuss is about. Either way, fill up your plate and enjoy the time with loved ones!

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