66% of Jewish New Yorkers Oppose Mamdani, 75% Against Democratic Socialists of America, New Poll Suggests

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The Midtown Manhattan skyline from the One World Observatory of the Empire State Building, in New York City, April 17, 2026. Credit: Christian David via Wikimedia Commons.
The Midtown Manhattan skyline from the One World Observatory of the Empire State Building, in New York City, April 17. (Christian David via Wikimedia Commons)

By JNS Staff

Jewish New Yorkers disapprove of Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, 66% to 26%, and 75% of them don’t agree with the Democratic Socialists of America, compared to 17% who approve of it, according to a new Siena University Poll of 811 likely gubernatorial voters in New York.

The poll, which was conducted between Aug. 3 and 6, found that 43% of likely N.Y. gubernatorial voters, including 67% of Democrats, think that the state is on the right track, compared to 47%, including 86% of Republicans, who think it’s going in the wrong direction. More than half (55%) of independents think the state is on the wrong track.

More than half of Jewish voters (51%) said the state is headed in the wrong direction, with 39% saying it is on the right track.

Jews made up 8% of those polled, or 64 or 65 respondents.

While 53% of Jewish New Yorkers said that the country’s best years are ahead of it, and 39% said behind it, they felt differently about New York. Just 42% of Jewish New Yorkers said it’s best years were ahead, and 36% said behind it.

In the race for the governor’s mansion, Jews preferred Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, to Bruce Blakeman, the Republican, by 49% to 42%. Jews preferred state attorney general Letitia James, a Democrat, to Republican Saritha Komatireddy 61% to 28%, per the poll.

But Jewish New Yorkers thought that Blakeman was more likely to keep New Yorkers safe than Hochul would by a margin of 48% to 44%.

If elections for Congress were held today, 52% of Jewish New Yorkers said they would vote for a Democrat and 41% said a Republican.

Weighted portions of the poll had a margin-of-error of plus-or-minus 4.6 percentage points, and other parts had a margin-of-error of plus-or-minus 4.2 percentage points.





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