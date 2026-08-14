66% of Jewish New Yorkers Oppose Mamdani, 75% Against Democratic Socialists of America, New Poll Suggests

By JNS Staff

Jewish New Yorkers disapprove of Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, 66% to 26%, and 75% of them don’t agree with the Democratic Socialists of America, compared to 17% who approve of it, according to a new Siena University Poll of 811 likely gubernatorial voters in New York.

The poll, which was conducted between Aug. 3 and 6, found that 43% of likely N.Y. gubernatorial voters, including 67% of Democrats, think that the state is on the right track, compared to 47%, including 86% of Republicans, who think it’s going in the wrong direction. More than half (55%) of independents think the state is on the wrong track.

More than half of Jewish voters (51%) said the state is headed in the wrong direction, with 39% saying it is on the right track.

Jews made up 8% of those polled, or 64 or 65 respondents.

While 53% of Jewish New Yorkers said that the country’s best years are ahead of it, and 39% said behind it, they felt differently about New York. Just 42% of Jewish New Yorkers said it’s best years were ahead, and 36% said behind it.

In the race for the governor’s mansion, Jews preferred Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, to Bruce Blakeman, the Republican, by 49% to 42%. Jews preferred state attorney general Letitia James, a Democrat, to Republican Saritha Komatireddy 61% to 28%, per the poll.

But Jewish New Yorkers thought that Blakeman was more likely to keep New Yorkers safe than Hochul would by a margin of 48% to 44%.

If elections for Congress were held today, 52% of Jewish New Yorkers said they would vote for a Democrat and 41% said a Republican.

Weighted portions of the poll had a margin-of-error of plus-or-minus 4.6 percentage points, and other parts had a margin-of-error of plus-or-minus 4.2 percentage points.











