7 Great Events in Jewish Baltimore Coming Up Soon

February 10

On Tikun Olam and What It Takes to Repair the World: A 2-Part Learning Series

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh will host an event that discusses what Tikkun Olam really means and how we can best exemplify the value today. This session will help take an idea and distill it into actions.

Price: $18

Register: thirdspacest.org/event/tikun-olam/

February 12

Myerberg Health Fair

The third annual health fair at the Edward A. Myerberg Center will bring together the community to highlight wellness, community and fun. The event is sponsored by LifeBridge Health and will have kosher refreshments.

Price: Free

Register: myerberg.org/healthfair2026/

February 13

In the Kitchen: Challah & Cornbread

Third Space at Shaarai Tfiloh is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where you’ll get to do some cross-cultural baking with challah and cornbread. As the dough rises, you’ll get to play cards and mahjong!

Price: $18

Register: thirdspacest.org/event/bread-feb-2026/

February 18

Gallery Reception – Third Space: A Photographic Reconstruction

Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh is hosting an exhibition that will discuss the transformation of the historic Shaarei Tfiloh synagogue into its current form as Third Space. The exhibit will include photographs curated by members of the Baltimore Photo Club. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Price: Free to $36

Register: thirdspacest.org/event/third-space-a-photographic-reconstruction/

February 19

Network Book Club With The Jewish Library of Baltimore

The Jewish Library of Baltimore is hosting an edition of its Network Book Club from 1 to 2 p.m. This session will include a discussion of “Looking for Jane” by Heather Marshall.

Price: $10

Register: secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/UmeRLPwzHO-5CMCKZ2-CsQ

February 19

Medical Innovation in the Age of AI

Featured speaker Dr. Benjamin Edinger is the Maryland chair of the Department of Radiology at LifeBridge Health, and he will discuss artificial intelligence and how it is revolutionizing healthcare. The talk starts at 6 p.m. at the Woodholme Country Club in Pikesville. Ticket price depends on age and status as a Maimonides Society donor.

Price: $36 to $72

Register: https://tinyurl.com/444x54sj

February 20

Happy (Hour) Shabbat

Once a month at Shaarei Tfiloh, a Friday night Shabbat is selected as a joint Sabbath and happy hour. Meet new friends, see old ones and enjoy both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks from 5 to 8 p.m.

Price: $20

Register: thirdspacest.org/event/happy-hour-shabbat-february-2026/