7 Great Events in Jewish Baltimore Coming Up Soon

February 10
On Tikun Olam and What It Takes to Repair the World: A 2-Part Learning Series
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh will host an event that discusses what Tikkun Olam really means and how we can best exemplify the value today. This session will help take an idea and distill it into actions.
Price: $18
Register: thirdspacest.org/event/tikun-olam/
February 12
Myerberg Health Fair
The third annual health fair at the Edward A. Myerberg Center will bring together the community to highlight wellness, community and fun. The event is sponsored by LifeBridge Health and will have kosher refreshments.
Price: Free
Register: myerberg.org/healthfair2026/
February 13
In the Kitchen: Challah & Cornbread
Third Space at Shaarai Tfiloh is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where you’ll get to do some cross-cultural baking with challah and cornbread. As the dough rises, you’ll get to play cards and mahjong!
Price: $18
Register: thirdspacest.org/event/bread-feb-2026/
February 18
Gallery Reception – Third Space: A Photographic Reconstruction
Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh is hosting an exhibition that will discuss the transformation of the historic Shaarei Tfiloh synagogue into its current form as Third Space. The exhibit will include photographs curated by members of the Baltimore Photo Club. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m.
Price: Free to $36
Register: thirdspacest.org/event/third-space-a-photographic-reconstruction/
February 19
Network Book Club With The Jewish Library of Baltimore
The Jewish Library of Baltimore is hosting an edition of its Network Book Club from 1 to 2 p.m. This session will include a discussion of “Looking for Jane” by Heather Marshall.
Price: $10
Register: secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/UmeRLPwzHO-5CMCKZ2-CsQ
February 19
Medical Innovation in the Age of AI
Featured speaker Dr. Benjamin Edinger is the Maryland chair of the Department of Radiology at LifeBridge Health, and he will discuss artificial intelligence and how it is revolutionizing healthcare. The talk starts at 6 p.m. at the Woodholme Country Club in Pikesville. Ticket price depends on age and status as a Maimonides Society donor.
Price: $36 to $72
Register: https://tinyurl.com/444x54sj
February 20
Happy (Hour) Shabbat
Once a month at Shaarei Tfiloh, a Friday night Shabbat is selected as a joint Sabbath and happy hour. Meet new friends, see old ones and enjoy both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks from 5 to 8 p.m.
Price: $20
Register: thirdspacest.org/event/happy-hour-shabbat-february-2026/