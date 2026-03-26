7 Super Events Coming Up in Jewish Baltimore

March 28 to April 11

March 28

Pathways to Employment

JCS is hosting an event at its Owings Mills Resource Room as a part of an eight week work readiness program for individuals with disabilities aged 16 and up. This small group setting will help attendees build essential skills from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Register: jcsbalt.org/pathways-to-employment/

March 29

Family Crafting: Mezuzah Magic

Check out this event at the Jewish Museum of Maryland, at which families will come together and craft mezuzuahs together. JMM Public Art Coordinator Naomi Weintraub will lead the class, which includes some family-friendly treats. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon. $10. Register: tinyurl.com/77y8vx3m

March 29

Baltimore’s Annual LGBTQ+ Passover Seder

The Baltimore LGBTQ+ community is coming together to celebrate Passover at the Bolton Street Synagogue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome, and a kosher dairy meal is included with ticket purchase. Vegan and gluten-free meals are available, too. $18 to $54. Register: eventbrite.com/e/baltimores-annual-lgbtq-seder-tickets-1983982099868

March 29

Shrek The Musical Jr.

6th, 7th and 8th graders at Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School are putting on a showing of Shrek The Musical Jr. from noon to 1:30 p.m. The classic tale is beloved by audiences of all ages, making this a good show to attend whether you’re young or old. Inquire within. Register: Call 410-486-1905 for more information

March 30

MahJong

Chizuk Amuno is hosting its weekly mahjong session at 9:30 a.m. Come play at the shul and enjoy some quality time with tiles. Inquire within. Register: Call 410-486-6400 for more information

March 30

SPICE German Baltimore and the World Wars: From Anarchists and Nazis to Defenders of America

Learn about the history of Baltimore’s German population, including their time spent here and back in Germany from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The class will examine the World Wars, anarchists, Nazi influences and more. $60 for members, $72 for non-members. Register: tinyurl.com/2d2z9kzt

April 4

Beit Tikvah Community Passover Pot-Luck Shabbat Seder

Congregation Beit Tikvah is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at which attendees are encouraged to come with a delicious non-chametz dish with an appetite to try others, too! Make sure to list all ingredients if the dish is home made. Free. Register: Email [email protected]