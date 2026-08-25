8 Great Events Coming to Jewish Baltimore Soon

August 30

The Associated Leadership Summit & 2027 Annual Campaign Kickoff

From 9:30 a.m. to noon, come together with community leaders in Jewish Baltimore and learn about the trends that impact the community. You’ll get an idea of the priorities for the 2027 annual campaign and learn about the challenges and opportunities that are ahead. Free. Register: tinyurl.com/69myda3c

September 1

Reset & Refresh Series

This program is for young couples of mixed heritage, helping them slow down, learn about themselves and each other and build a stronger relationship. Join from 6 to 8:30 p.m. This is the first week of an eight week course from the Jewish Connection Network and the Young Adult Division. $180 per couple. Register: thejewishnetwork.org/reset-refresh/

September 2

Jewish Women’s Giving Foundation Open House

Come hang out with the Jewish Women’s Giving Foundation at an open house where you’ll learn firsthand about the work the organization is doing in the community. Starting at 4 p.m. at a private residence, the event gives prospective members a window into what the organization is about. Free. Register: tinyurl.com/mrxa4ukw

September 3

Ready for Rosh? A Two-Part Daytime Learning Series with Rabbi Jessy

From noon to 1 p.m., Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh is hosting an event that will help you get ready for the Jewish New Year. This lunchtime conversation is a way to get your head, heart and spirit ready for the first of the two High Holidays. $18 to $36. Register: thirdspacest.org/event/ready-for-rosh/

September 3

Solo Aging Together

A four-week series for those who are aging without family or a dedicated support system near them. Learn to plan ahead, stay financially sound and navigate legal decisions. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Free. Register: jcsbalt.org/solo-aging-together/

September 4 to 7

YAD Goes to Camp Nai Nai Nai

This weekend at Camp Nai Nai Nai at Capital Camps will help your inner child run free! Hang out with other young adults from all over and spend time remembering what camp was like when you were younger. $265 to $600. Register: tinyurl.com/yn3ny8ps

September 5

Tot Shabbat

Come pray and play starting at 10 a.m. at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation. Kids will attend an age-appropriate Shabbat service, have some challah, grape juice and a snack, and play at the gym or the E.B. Hirsh Early Childhood Center playground. Free. Register: baltimorehebrew.org/calendar

September 6

Reverse Tashlich

Every year, Jews take part in a ritual where they symbolically cast away their sins into a body of water. Reverse Tashlich takes that tradition and turns it around by helping Jews gather and care for Baltimore’s waterways by removing litter. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Middle Branch Park. Free. Register: tinyurl.com/bdetryjk