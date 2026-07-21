8 Great Events Coming Up Soon in Jewish Baltimore

July 28

Community Helper Story Time with Veterinarian Heather Schwedt

Animal lovers welcome! Dr. Heather Schwedt, a local vet, will lead a read-aloud story time and kid-friendly conversation, perfect for preschool and elementary-age children. Make sure to register in advance! The event runs from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Free. Register: secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/IaiH2khkldp7MMeu_ki_cA

July 28

Hearts & Crafts with YAD

The Associated’s Young Adult Division’s Arts & Culture and Volunteer Collectives are hosting a fun and meaningful evening in partnership with Art with a Heart, a local nonprofit that enhances the lives of people in need through visual art. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and wraps up at 7. Free. Register: tinyurl.com/3rn2h2ws

July 29

Aloha Ahava

Beth El Congregation is celebrating Tu B’Av with a wonderfully whimsical Hawaiian-themed party under the stars. From 7:30 to 10 p.m., attendees can hang out with each other in their best summery island clothes and celebrate the Jewish holiday of love. $18. Register: bethelbalto.shulcloud.com/event/aloha-ahava

July 30

Books and Bites: Writing, Motherhood and Second Chances

The Jewish Library of Baltimore is hosting an event from noon to 1 p.m. featuring author Susan Kleinman, who wrote “All Afternoon.” She will be discussing her novel, which tells the tale of a Modern Orthodox community in 1978 and explores the courage it takes to revisit old dreams. Free. Register: secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/BLRURvuCSiuq90-TGMx_8g

August 1

Tot Shabbat

At Tot Shabbat, Baltimore Hebrew Congregation says you’ll get to “pray and play!” Starting at 10 a.m., you and your little one can attend a short service and have challah, grape juice and a snack before playing in the gym and the playground. Free. Register: baltimorehebrew.org/calendar

August 3

When Your Loved One Has Dementia

From 10 to 11:30 a.m., Jewish Community Services is offering a class that centers around conversation, support, resources and education for and between those who care for a loved one with dementia. The class is facilitated by JCS Care Manager Sean Latta, MS. Free. Register: jcsbalt.org/dementia-support

August 4

August Mitzvah Mutts

Check out a fun and wonderful event that brings together Jews and dogs. What could be better than that? Participants will get to interact with dogs and each other from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Free. Register: tinyurl.com/3hsw6swd

August 5-7

Holocaust Educators’ Institute: The Aftermath of the Holocaust: Liberation, Justice and the Struggles to Survive and Rebuild

The Baltimore Jewish Council, Baltimore Hebrew Institute and Sandra R. Berman Center for Humanity, Tolerance and Holocaust Education at Towson University are hosting a professional development opportunity for educators in early August, for learning, conversation and a trip to the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City. $25. Register: tinyurl.com/59rhurp2